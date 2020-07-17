Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a 27 year old local man was stabbed in the back in East Park in Southampton

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a 27 year old local man from Southampton was stabbed in the back in East Park in Southampton

Police have arrested a 40 year old from Reading on suspicion of attempted Murder and he remains in police custody.

A witness told us: I was driving by there was at least 10 police cars, ambulances, air ambulance care team, critical incident units, forensics, and police tape – there was 100s of people watching”

If you have any information that can assist officers call 101 quoting 44200264388 or crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

