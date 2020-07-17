The M4 in Berkshire is currently closed following serious collision

eastbound between J13 Newbury and J12 Reading to a serious collision. Thames Valley Police are leading the response to this incident. Highways England have resources heading to the scene to assist. Due to the seriousness of the incident the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the evening peak.

Diversion are in place and are signed by the hollow circle diversion symbol, the route guidance is as follows:

Leave the M4 at J13. At the Rbt, take the 3rd exit and join the A34 S/b towards Newbury. At the A34 / A339 I/c, follow the A339 for approximately 2.5 miles to Newbury. At the A339/A4 rbt, use the 2nd exit and join the A4 London Road. Follow the A4 for approximately 12.5 miles, at the Rbt take the 3rd exit and rejoin the M4 E/b.