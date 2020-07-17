 The M4 in Berkshire is currently closed following serious collision – UKNIP
The M4 in Berkshire is currently closed following serious collision

July 17, 2020

 eastbound between J13 Newbury and J12 Reading to a serious collision. Thames Valley Police are leading the response to this incident. Highways England have resources heading to the scene to assist. Due to the seriousness of the incident the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the evening peak.

 
Diversion are in place and are signed by the hollow circle diversion symbol, the route guidance is as follows:
 
Leave the M4 at J13. At the Rbt, take the 3rd exit and join the A34 S/b towards Newbury. At the A34 / A339 I/c, follow the A339 for approximately 2.5 miles to Newbury. At the A339/A4 rbt, use the 2nd exit and join the A4 London Road. Follow the A4 for approximately 12.5 miles, at the Rbt take the 3rd exit and rejoin the M4 E/b.

For traffic approaching the closure, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.  

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared. 

