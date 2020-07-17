The M4 in Berkshire is currently closed following serious collision

eastbound between J13 Newbury and J12 Reading to a serious collision. Thames Valley Police are leading the response to this incident. Highways England have resources heading to the scene to assist. Due to the seriousness of the incident the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the evening peak.
For traffic approaching the closure, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.
If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.