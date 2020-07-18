A drug dealer found in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis after his car was stopped in Dartford has been jailed for two years and four months.

Prior to having his vehicle stopped by Kent Police in the town centre, Shakil Choudhury had been seen supplying a class A substance to a drug user in a car park.

The 23-year-old, of Goddards Way, Ilford, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and a further count of possessing cannabis.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 14 July 2020.

Kent Police’s suspicions were first drawn to Choudhury on 7 January 2019 after an officer on foot patrol saw a known drug user speaking with the driver of a white Audi, which was parked in Overy Street.

As the officer walked towards the Audi it drove away however they were able to take a note of its details. They also stopped the drug user and found them in possession of four wraps of crack cocaine, which they admitted had just been bought from the person inside the car.

The next day officers on patrol in Princes Road spotted the same vehicle and stopped it for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Inside they found a small amount of cannabis and advised Choudhury, who was the sole occupant, that he was required to attend North Kent Police Station for a further search.

As Choudhury was being searched, two packages fell to the floor and these packages were later confirmed as being heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

Police Constable Rebecca Kemp, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Choudhury made a conscious decision to supply class A substances, knowing full well that he was exploiting people with drug abuse issues as a means to make money.

‘We take zero tolerance to people who visit our towns to supply such substances and, as this case shows, our officers on the ground are actively looking for signs of drug dealing and proactively targeting offenders to ensure they face justice.’