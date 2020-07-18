A third man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Donnell Rhule, who was found with fatal stab injuries in West Dulwich on 8 July.

Kieran Robinson 21 of Baldry Gardens, Lambeth, was charged with Donnell’s murder on 17 July.

He is due to appear via video link at Croydon Magistrates’ Court this morning.

+ Eren Inniss, 26, of Turpington Lane, Bromley, was charged with murder on Sunday, 12 July and appeared before Bromley Magistrates on Monday, 13 July.

+ Sean Robinson, 25, of Newlands Park, SE26 was charged with murder on 13 July and appeared before Bromley Magistrates on 14 July.

We await updates regarding subsequent appearances.