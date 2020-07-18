A38 in Staffordshire is currently closed northbound
-
Share This!
You may also like
For the first time, a full-colour, high definition customer information display has been fitted at one of Network Rail’s managed stations. The...
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Welsh Government have announced that: learner drivers and motorcyclists can resume training in...
After a successful development phase Protector is set to enter service by mid-2024, meaning that the Remotely Piloted Air System (RPAS) will deliver...
Three men have been charged with the attempted murder of a man in South Ockendon
Three men have been charged with the attempted murder of a man in South Ockendon.Officers responded to reports that a man had been seriously injured...
A 48-year-old man from Stisted has been arrested for burglary
A man has been arrested following a burglary which a car and other items were stolen. An orange Kia Sportage, two bikes and a Microsoft Surface were...
South Western Railway’s (SWR) Wimbledon depot recently received its first Class 701 train, marking a momentous milestone in the £1bn transformation of suburban travel
South Western Railway’s (SWR) Wimbledon depot recently received its first Class 701 train, marking a momentous milestone in the £1bn transformation...
A vulnerable young girl from #Deptford is missing
A vulnerable young girl from #Deptford is missing, Anyone with information on her whereabout or location is asked to call the Met Police on 101...
First Picture of the Man who died after ‘row with poachers’ at Lullingstone Castle as Manhunt for yobs continues
He has been named tonight as Charles Hilder close friends of the former army officer paid tribute to him. Family members rushed to the scene were...
A burglary charge has been authorised against a man accused of stealing a television from a Chatham home.
A burglary charge has been authorised against a man accused of stealing a television from a Chatham home. Ricky Arnold is reported to have...
Eight charges have been made against a man accused of assaulting shop staff in Dartford and stealing golf clubs, bottles of brandy and energy drinks
Eight charges have been made against a man accused of assaulting shop staff in Dartford and stealing golf clubs, bottles of brandy and energy...
COVID-19 detection dogs trial launches
Trials for specially-trained ‘COVID dogs’ that may be able to detect coronavirus in humans, even before symptoms appear, are set to begin as part...
Detectives investigating a robbery in Dalston are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak to
Police were called at 8.5pm on Friday, 24 April to reports of a robbery at Dalston Kingsland Shopping Centre, E8. Officers attended and the victim, a...
A man from Mozambique who hijacked the identity of a Portuguese national and fraudulently claimed more than £121,000 in benefits has been jailed for two years
A man from Mozambique who hijacked the identity of a Portuguese national and fraudulently claimed more than £121,000 in benefits has been jailed for...
Far more people will be cycling and walking thanks to plans to boost greener, active transport, launched today
Far more people will be cycling and walking thanks to plans to boost greener, active transport, launched today (9 May 2020) by Transport Secretary...
A much-loved Thames Valley police horse has been put to sleep following a leg injury that the horse was not able to recover from
A much-loved Thames Valley police horse has been put to sleep following a leg injury that the horse was not able to recover from. The Thames Valley...
Drug dealers ‘making fake NHS ID badges’ to move around during lockdown, report warns
Drug dealers are making fake NHS ID badges to move around freely during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, a report has revealed. The National...
As we mark VE Day across the UK 75 Years on, this year will be a little different to what most of us are used to
As we mark VE Day across the UK 75 Years on, this year will be a little different to what most of us are used to. Events have been cancelled and the...
Speeding tickets are cancelled following the announcement that speed awareness courses are suspended for three month
Speeding tickets are cancelled following the announcement that speed awareness courses are suspended for three months, some speeding tickets have now...
Former head of RAF to be appointed chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority Sir Stephen Hillier to be chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority
Sir Stephen Hillier announced as new chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority Hillier to support the government in leading the aviation industry...
The Lockdown Life Project – How Do Our Young People Feel in Lockdown?
Our young people have had important milestones taken away such as completing exams, the last day of school and the end of year prom. Routines...
MOD awards places on specialist nuclear technical services framework
The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has awarded places on a contract framework to provide specialist nuclear technical services to the...
Over 1 million food boxes delivered to those most at risk from coronavirus
Over 1 million boxes of essential food have now been delivered to those at highest risk across England, with more than 290,000 boxes being...
MP for Gosport Welcomes Bounce Back Loans
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the Bounce Back Loans Scheme which launched today (4 May). The Bounce Back Loan scheme will help small...
Two people have been arrested in a raid on an illegal waste site the size of a football pitch in Lincolnshire
Two people have been arrested in a raid on an illegal waste site the size of a football pitch in Lincolnshire yesterday. Environment Agency officers...
CMA to investigate concerns about cancellation policies
The CMA has launched a programme of work to investigate reports of businesses failing to respect cancellation rights during the Coronavirus (Covid...
Police ranks across England and Wales have been bolstered with an additional 3,005 officers since the government launched a major recruitment drive
Police ranks across England and Wales have been bolstered with an additional 3,005 officers since the government launched a major recruitment...
M2 motorway closed after serious collision near Faversham leaving five mile jam
Kent Police have closed the M2 motorway between junction six at Faversham and junction five for Sittingbourne in after a vehicle has collided with...
M2 motorway closed after serious collision near Faversham leaving five mile jam
Kent Police have closed the M2 motorway between junction six at Faversham and junction five for Sittingbourne in after a vehicle has collided with...