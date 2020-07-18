The A38 in Staffordshire is currently closed northbound between the A5127 (Lichfield) and the A513 (Alrewas) due to a road traffic collision involving an overturned car. Emergency services including Staffordshire Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

At the junction of the A38 and A5192, Lichfield, take the exit to the A5192 westbound, Cappers Lane and follow the hollow black square diversion symbols on road signs. Continue west along the A5192 Cappers Lane/Eastern Avenue to its junction with the A51, Stafford Road. Take the A51 north to its junction with the A515. Take the exit to the A515 northbound, Featherbed Lane, and continue to its junction with the A513, King Bromley. Take the exit to the A513 eastbound, Alrewas Road, and continue to its junction with the A38 at Alrewas.