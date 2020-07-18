An investigation has begun following disorder at an unlicensed music event in Hackney overnight.

Police received multiple calls from 11pm from concerned members of the public to reports of an unlicensed music event on the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney.

Residents had complained about noise and instances of anti-social behaviour.

Officers attended and attempted to engage the crowd in order to get them to leave the location but the group became hostile.

A Dispersal Zone was authorised under s35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and a section 60 order was also implemented.

Specially trained public order officers entered the estate to disperse the group. They were met with further hostility and violence.

Items including canisters, bottles and a bicycle were thrown at police.

Two officers suffered injuries. One was taken to hospital having sustained bruising to his ribs. He has since been discharged. The other officer sustained a leg injury but was able complete the remainder of his duty.

Two males, aged 18 and 19, were arrested; one for violent disorder and obstruction and the latter for obstruction. They remain in custody.

All those in attendance were cleared from the area by around 0400hrs.

DAC Lucy D’Orsi said: “Officers responded to calls from residents concerned about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence. The violence and disorder they encountered is totally unacceptable as is the fear I am sure this generates amongst the local community, who called the police for help.

“In this case the irresponsible actions of the organiser led to injuries to our officers. Under no circumstance will policing accept this particularly after we had appealed for such events not to take place.

“We have seen an increase in unlicensed music events which, as well as being very disruptive to communities and irresponsible in terms of posing an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, they have in some cases led to violence which affects both those attending and the officers who have to shut them down as well as causing fear and anxiousness in local communities who we help and protect.

“We are already reviewing CCTV footage and officers’ body worn footage to bring those who committed offences to justice.

“Officers will continue to patrol this weekend in increased numbers to keep communities safe. They will be engaging with local communities but will also be using tactics such as stop and search. Those who go to unlicensed music events are putting themselves, their families and their communities at risk. I urge anyone considering attending an event like this to re-think their plans.

“Officers will be out across London, closing these events down, and they will arrest anyone suspected of criminal offences.”

An investigation into the incident has begun. Anyone who can assist with providing images and video is asked to call 101 ref CAD 322/18Jul.

The public can report suspected UMEs by calling 101, by tweeting @MetCC or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111