An officer has been suspended and another removed from operational duty after a man was detained and arrested in Islington.

Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday, 16 July to reports of a fight in Isledon Road, N7.

A man, who matched the description of one of those involved, was detained by officers and arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at a central London police station.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

We are aware of a video showing part of this wider incident where two officers have detained the man on the ground. Our officers carry out their duty on a daily basis across London in often difficult circumstances. Where force is used, officers must be able to justify this as lawful, proportionate and necessary.

Our officers understand that their actions will be scrutinised as they go about their work and that the public have the right to hold them to account where appropriate.

Sir Steve House, Deputy Commissioner, said: “The video footage that I have seen today and is circulating on social media is extremely disturbing. I understand that many viewing the footage will share my concern.

“The man involved was arrested, taken to a police station and has now been seen by a police doctor

“Some of the techniques used cause me great concern – they are not taught in police training.

“We have quickly assessed the incident, including the body worn video footage from the officers and their statements and justification for their use of force. As a result we have referred the matter to the IOPC.

“One officer has been suspended and another officer has been removed from operational duty, but not suspended at this time. This decision will be kept under review.

“We will co-operate fully with the IOPC investigation.”

Marcus Coutain, 45, of Islington was charged on Friday, 17 July, with possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 18 July.

Having been arrested, it was established the he had been circulated as wanted on recall to prison where the index offence was grievous bodily harm.

He was examined by a doctor in police custody, and pronounced fit to be detained and interviewed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has advised that they will be conducting an independent investigation.