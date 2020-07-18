Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in which an elderly woman had her phone stolen in Bexley

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in which an elderly woman had her phone stolen.

Officers have also released CCTV images of a male they wish to identify and speak with in connection with the incident.

At approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday, 29 June, the 80-year-old victim was travelling with her husband on a Route 233 on Marechal Niel Parade in Bexley.

The suspect boarded the bus and refused to pay. He then argued with the driver and threatened to spit at him.

When he saw the victim’s phone in her hand, he grabbed it and kicked her husband’s walking stick before leaving the bus.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who recognises the male in the images.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or 0208 284 9115.