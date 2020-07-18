Two arrested for attempted murder at Thorpe Park

Policeare investigating an assault that took place close to the exit inside Thorpe Park on Staines Road in Chertsey this afternoon (Saturday 18 July) shortly before 4:55pm.

Two groups of people were involved in an altercation on the bridge close to the exit and one man aged in his twenties has subsequently been treated for a slash wound to his stomach. He has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as serious. No-one else was hurt.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries at the scene and two men, aged in their twenties, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Andy Greaves said: “I’m keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has video footage of this assault. The two groups of people were close to the exit inside the park on the bridge when the assault took place.

“We’re still trying to establish what has happened, however I’d like to stress that this incident is not being treated as terrorism-related at the current time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate all those believed to have been involved. Officers will remain in the area for some time this evening and I’d like to thank Thorpe Park for their assistance and co-operation with our investigation”.

Anyone with information should call us on 101 and quote ref PR/ P20166906.

Alternatively, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.