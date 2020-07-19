A suspected drug dealer has been charged after a proactive stop check by officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team.

At around 4.30pm on Saturday 18 July 2020 officers spoke to the driver of a car suspected to be used in connection with drug dealing, after it had stopped in Botany, Tonbridge. They completed a search and seized 11 wraps of cocaine, a mobile phone and a quantity of cash, and the driver was arrested.

Aaron Clay, 26, of The Beeches, Tunbridge Wells was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and driving without insurance. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 July.