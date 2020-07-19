Police were called to Gascoigne Road, Barking at 19:41hrs on Sunday, 19 July to a report of a firearms discharge.
Officers, specially trained firearms officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his 20s suffering a gunshot injury.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.
No arrests, enquiries continue.
Armed Police called to shooting on Barking
