Detectives have charged a man after a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich.

Taye Francis, 39, of no fixed address was charged with murder on Sunday, 19 July.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 July.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn on Bugsby’s Way, SE10 at 10:02hrs on Sunday, 5 July, to a report of a woman stabbed.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a woman was found suffering serious injuries. She was declared dead at the scene. She has been named as 23-year-old Khloemae Loy.