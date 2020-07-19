Dramatic images showing armed Police arresting hospital knife man attacker

This was the moment that Armed police officers descend onto a road in Brighton to detain a man who had attacked other person with a knie at Brighton Hospital on Sunday morning.

Hospital bosses threw the estate into lockdown as armed police searched across the site.

56-year-old man was injured Police have since confirmed that his injuries are are not thought to be life-threatening.

Following the searches at the Brighton hospital armed officers arrested a 30-year-old man for attempted murder at a property in Wilson Avenue just before 1oam. He remains in custody.

Police say that this was isolated and unexplained incident is not being treated as terrorism at this time and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk.