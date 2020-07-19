 Dramatic images showing armed Police arresting hospital knife man attacker – UKNIP
Dramatic images showing armed Police arresting hospital knife man attacker

July 19, 2020

This was the moment that Armed police officers  descend onto a road in Brighton to detain a man who had attacked other person with a knie at  Brighton Hospital on Sunday morning.

 

Hospital  bosses threw the estate  into lockdown as armed police searched  across  the site.

56-year-old man  was injured Police have since confirmed that his injuries are  are not thought to be life-threatening. 

Following the searches at the Brighton hospital  armed officers arrested a 30-year-old man for attempted murder at a property  in Wilson Avenue just before 1oam. He remains in custody.

Police say that this was isolated and unexplained incident is not being treated as terrorism at this time and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk.

