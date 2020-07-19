First picture of NHS worker stabbed at Brighton hospital

An NHS hospital caterer who was stabbed on a hospital ward in Brighton has been named as Joseph George, 56 (pictured with his wife Beena.
A man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack early on Sunday morning.
The Met Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery further charges of attempted GBH, threats to kill...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in north London which has left a man in a critical...
This was the moment that Armed police officers descend onto a road in Brighton to detain a man who had attacked other person with a knie at ...
A man has been arrested and police and security staff have worked to ensure safety of everyone at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following a...
One week on from the fatal shooting of Dean Edwards in Penge, detectives are appealing to anyone that lives near Betts Park or the surrounding area...
“Could you? Would you? “Last night, supported by an outstanding team, I was proud to lead the policing operation to keep London’s...
Detectives investigating disorder at an unlicensed music event in Hackney are appealing to identify a number of people suspected of being involved in...
Policeare investigating an assault that took place close to the exit inside Thorpe Park on Staines Road in Chertsey this afternoon (Saturday 18...
Emergency services have been called to the Thorpe Park Theme park in Surrey this afternoon following reports that two person have been stabbed with...
Emergency services have been called to the Thorpe Park Theme park in Surrey this afternoon following reports that a person has been stabbed with a...
An investigation has begun following disorder at an unlicensed music event in Hackney overnight. Police received multiple calls from 11pm from...
A drug dealer found in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis after his car was stopped in Dartford has been jailed for two years...
A large fire has broken out at an industrial yard next to the A127 in Rayleigh. The yard is believed to be located between Daws Heath Road and the...
A third man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Donnell Rhule, who was found with fatal stab injuries in West Dulwich on 8 July. Kieran...
A major search operation has been launched involving officers from Kent Police, a force helicopter and volunteers from the Kent Lowlands search and...
A major search operation has been launched involving officers from Kent Police, a force helicopter and volunteers from the Kent Lowlands search and...
An officer has been suspended and another removed from operational duty after a man was detained and arrested in Islington. Police were called by a...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in which an elderly woman had her phone stolen. Officers have also released...
Police come under attack with Kerb stone brick and bottle being thrown at TSG officers on the Woodberry Down Estate #Hackney after ...
Two people have been taken to hospital after a double stabbing in London’s main financial district this evening as emergency...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at Beltinge fish bar on Reculver Road, Herne Bay on Friday evening. Firefighters wearing...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have made two arrests. A murder investigation was launched on Wednesday after Ahmed Yasin...
A man has been jailed for a total of 35 years for the murder of a pregnant woman and the manslaughter of her unborn baby son. Aaron McKenzie, 26, of...
During the early hours of Saturday 12 October 2019, Richard McAuley fatally injured 44-year-old Mark Miles at a property in Sandhurst Place...
Two drug dealers who stabbed a man in the back before leaving him to die in a Rochester street have been jailed for more than 30 years following an...
Information is sought after a teenage boy was seriously assaulted in Woodlands Park, Gravesend. The victim sustained an injury consistent with a...
A burglar has been sentenced to four years in prison after his fingerprints identified him as the culprit of two Canterbury break-ins. Kent...
A teenage boy, who carelessly damaged a police vehicle during an unlicensed music event in Brixton, has been sentenced. The 16-year-old boy, who...