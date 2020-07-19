 First picture of NHS worker stabbed at Brighton hospital – UKNIP
First picture of NHS worker stabbed at Brighton hospital

July 19, 2020

An NHS hospital caterer who was stabbed on a hospital ward in Brighton has been named as Joseph George, 56 (pictured with his wife Beena.

 

A man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack early on Sunday morning.

 

 

