Man arrested for attempted murder after hospital cleaner is stabbed in Brighton

A man has been arrested and police and security staff have worked to ensure safety of everyone at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following a stabbing incident

At 8.42am on Sunday (19 July) police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a report that a member of staff had sustained a stab wound.

The hospital site was quickly secured while officers have been working with security staff to confirm that nobody else has been injured, and that staff and patients are safe.

Following immediate police searches and enquiries a 30-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wilson Avenue at 9.40am on suspicion of attempted murder, and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

This apparently isolated and unexplained incident is not being treated as terrorism at this time and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk.

An update on the condition of the injured man is awaited.

; The injuries to the victim, who is 56, are not assessed as life threatening. His family have been informed.

The precautionary search of the hospital is now concluding and we thank all staff and patients for their patience and co-operation.