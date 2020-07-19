 Man arrested for attempted murder attempted robbery after stabbing attack in Wembley – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON wembley

Man arrested for attempted murder attempted robbery after stabbing attack in Wembley

July 19, 2020

The Met Police say a man  has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery further charges of  attempted GBH,  threats to kill and  possession of an offensive weapon.  The arrest comes a man, 50s, was stabbed outside a shop on Preston Road in #Wembley, last night.

