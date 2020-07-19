Man critical after Pinner collision

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in north London which has left a man in a critical condition.

Police were called at 1.20am on Sunday, 19 July to Rickmansworth Road near Wynlie Gardens, Pinner to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition at a west London hospital.

The driver of the car – a 26-year-old man – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He was taken into police custody where he remains.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to call 020 8246 9820 or 101 quoting reference CAD989/19May.