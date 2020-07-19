The victim of a fatal shooting in Brent has been named as 27-year-old Billy McCullagh.

A murder investigation was launched on Thursday, 16 July after Billy was found with a fatal gunshot injury in Windrush Road, NW10, shortly after 3am.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 16 July. They have been bailed to return to a date in August.

A post-mortem examination was held on Friday, 17 July and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate, Brent, shortly after the shooting. Officers have reason to believe it may be connected with the incident.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate. Officers are appealing for anyone with footage relating to the incident, or anyone who has footage relating to the incident, to send it to a portal police have created.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, who leads the investigation, said: “We know that a number of shots were fired and, despite it being in the early hours of the morning, several people were out in the street and would have seen what happened.

“A man has died and his loved ones will now face terrible grief. The person responsible for this killing does not deserve protection and anyone who has information should come forward and speak to us.

“I am appealing to anyone with phone footage of the incident, or in the moments before and after, to come forward. You could be holding vital clues and, by sending it to us, you can help keep our communities safer.

“I have got a dedicated team who will be trawling through CCTV for evidence and making sure no stone is left unturned as we try and track whoever took this young man’s life.”

Enquiries continue.

Police have now opened a portal for members of the public to submit footage relating to the incident: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/01MPS20R19-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 358 0200 quoting reference Cad 895/16Jul.