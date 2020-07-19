Two charged with offences in relation to UME in Hackney

Two people have been charged with offences in relation to an unlicensed music event in Hackney.



Devonte Perkins, 18 , of Sibley Grove, Newham, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and Section 4 Public Order Act 1986 (using threatening, abusive, insulting words of behaviour to cause fear of violence).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 July.



Brandon Elabor, 18, of Tanglewood Close, Uxbridge, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.



Police received multiple calls from 11pm on 17 July from concerned members of the public to reports of an unlicensed music event on the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney.

Residents had reported noise and instances of anti-social behaviour.



A Dispersal Zone was authorised under s35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.



Specially trained public order officers entered the estate to disperse the group. They were met with further hostility and violence.

Items including canisters, bottles and a bicycle were thrown at police.

All those in attendance were cleared from the area by around 0400hrs.