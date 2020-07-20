Attempted murder probe launched after two mowed down in East London

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after two teenagers were mowed down by a grey BMW on Monday afternoon.

The two boys were chased by the vehicle into Scott Street in Stepney East London following a stabbing attack on the nearby Wellesley Street were two teenagers were stabbed and rushed to hospital.

One resident who has asked not to be named said the pair has just carried out the brutal attack of the Two bangladeshi teenagers then ran off into Sainsbury and got changed into different clothing.

The brother of one of the Wellesley Street victim then went on a man hunt for th two and mowed them down.

The Met Police have been approached for comment and to ask if the two incidents are related . It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

A crime scene has been put in place and the Met have been approached for comment.