CARvidiots! Crowds abandon social distancing as they flock to car meet in Barking

Crowds abandon social distancing as they flock to car meet that ‘sounded like bonfire night’ and caused traffic in Barking,

The car rally caused long traffic jams on the A13 as many tried to attend the illegal event.

None of those paid attention to social distancing as they watched vehicle do burnouts and drifting around the roundabout at the Showcase car park on the outskirts of Barking.

Police used Blue Lights to get past the traffic and drove pass the illegal meet.

Some of those attending said that the meet was too big for the Police to do anything about it .