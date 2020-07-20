Detectives have named a man stabbed to death in north London as 37-year-old Peter Petrou.

Police are appealing for the public to come forward as they continue extensive enquiries into who was responsible for the killing.

His family, who lost another relative to murder in 1992, described Peter as the “life and soul of everything.”

Officers were called at 10.24pm on Thursday, 16 July, to reports of a man stabbed in Kilburn.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended. Peter was taken to a central London hospital but was pronounced dead at 10.57pm.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Although formal identification awaits, police are confident that the victim is Peter Petrou.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Northwick Park Hospital mortuary on Tuesday, 21 July.

At this stage is believed Peter was involved in a fight with another male outside McDonalds in Kilburn High Road. The male made off before police arrived. He is described as having dark skin and about 6ft tall, aged in his late teens to early 20s and of athletic build. He was dressed in all dark clothing.

Peter’s sister, Emma, said: “This is the second murder we as a family have had to suffer. Our sister, Tracy Meade, was also murdered in 1992 and still no one has been convicted.

“As a family we are deeply devastated and cannot begin to imagine how we are going to cope with this type of tragedy again especially if the perpetrator is not caught.

“Peter was much loved by his large family and many friends. He was the life and soul of everything and the void he has left will be hard to fill.”

Detective Inspector Darren Jones, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, leads the investigation. He said: “This senseless killing has left Peter’s family facing unthinkable grief. They are going through hell and my team and I are conducting extensive enquiries into what happened. We are determined to bring those responsible before a court to face justice.

“I am asking anyone who knows anything, or has heard anything, about this killing to try and think how they would feel in Peter’s family’s shoes. No family deserves to go through what they are right now. If you don’t want to speak to police, please call Crimestoppers anonymously. Your information could help us.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8685/16Jul. T