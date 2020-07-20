#M20 closed junction 11 to 9 westbound overnight from tonight until 25 July
Double Bloodbath stabbing sees East London estate thrown into lockdown
Police have launched an investigation in East London this evening on the Clichy estate after two teenagers have been stabbed. Police...
Police searching for prison absconder James Hutton who was sentaced to assault on an emergency worker amongst other things
Police are searching for James Hutton, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison. The 30-year-old is reported to have gone missing on Tuesday 14...
Police manhunt launched for maidstone sex attacker
It is alleged a woman was targeted by a man as she walked home from the town centre, during the early hours of Saturday 18 July 2020. The victim had...
Massive blaze engulfs three beach huts in Bournemouth and spreads to heathland
Massive Bournemouth blaze engulfs three beach huts and races towards nearby hotel as sunbathers are evacuated from sands by emergency services...
Officers have released images of two people who may have important information about a series of thefts in Tunbridge Wells
Officers have released images of two people who may have important information about a series of thefts in Tunbridge Wells. There have been 15...
Michael Richards has been jailed for online child sexual offences
A man has been jailed for online child sexual offences. Michael Richards, 34 , of Enfield was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Wood Green...
Four men have been charged following a disturbance in Sittingbourne
Four men have been charged following a disturbance in Sittingbourne. Kent Police was called to a report a large group of men had...
Woman and Man left with life changing injuries after Police shot dog on the Isle of Wight
Armed Police officers on the Isle of Wight have shot and killed a dog after it attacked two people at a property in Sandown on the Isle of wight...
Woman left with a broken collar bone and a cracked skull after early morning attack in Sidcup
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault that took place in Sidcup, Bexley. On...
Man charged with attempted murder over hospitial worker attack
Connolly Mellon, unemployed, 30, of Wilson Avenue, Brighton has been charged with the attempted murder of a 56-year-old man who is a member of staff...
CARvidiots! Crowds abandon social distancing as they flock to car meet in Barking
Crowds abandon social distancing as they flock to car meet that ‘sounded like bonfire night’ and caused traffic in Barking, The...
Quacking effort from firefighter who rescued some ducklings
A quacking effort from firefighters who rescued some ducklings who fell from a roof into a ventilation system in #Hammersmith. Firefighters...
Armed Police called to man shot on Gascoigne Estate in Barking
Police were called to Gascoigne Road, Barking at 7.40PM on Sunday, 19 July to a report of a firearms discharge. Officers, specially trained...
Detectives have charged a man after a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich
Detectives have charged a man after a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Taye Francis, 39, of no fixed address was charged with murder on...
Investigation launched after Man 20’s left fighting for his life following broad daylight attack in Harrow
A man has been rushed to hospital by air ambulance after he was attacked in Harrow on Sunday afternoon. An air ambulance was seen taking off from...
Two charged with offences in relation to UME in Hackney
Two people have been charged with offences in relation to an unlicensed music event in Hackney.Devonte Perkins, 18 , of Sibley Grove, Newham, was...
Man arrested for attempted murder attempted robbery after stabbing attack in Wembley
The Met Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery further charges of attempted GBH, threats to kill...
The victim of a fatal shooting in Brent has been named as 27-year-old Billy McCullagh
The victim of a fatal shooting in Brent has been named as 27-year-old Billy McCullagh. A murder investigation was launched on Thursday, 16 July after...
First picture of NHS worker stabbed at Brighton hospital
An NHS hospital caterer who was stabbed on a hospital ward in Brighton has been named as Joseph George, 56 (pictured with his wife Beena. A...
A suspected drug dealer has been charged after a proactive stop check by officers
A suspected drug dealer has been charged after a proactive stop check by officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team. At around...
Man critical after Pinner collision
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in north London which has left a man in a critical...
Dramatic images showing armed Police arresting hospital knife man attacker
This was the moment that Armed police officers descend onto a road in Brighton to detain a man who had attacked other person with a knie at ...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hospital cleaner is stabbed in Brighton
A man has been arrested and police and security staff have worked to ensure safety of everyone at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following a...
One week on from the fatal shooting of Dean Edwards in Penge, detectives are appealing to anyone that lives near Betts Park to contact them
One week on from the fatal shooting of Dean Edwards in Penge, detectives are appealing to anyone that lives near Betts Park or the surrounding area...
Could you? Would you?
“Could you? Would you? “Last night, supported by an outstanding team, I was proud to lead the policing operation to keep London’s...
Eighteen wanted for violence and disorder over Hackney Police attack
Detectives investigating disorder at an unlicensed music event in Hackney are appealing to identify a number of people suspected of being involved in...