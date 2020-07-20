Man in critical condition after stabbing in Mitcham

Police were called at 5.30pm on Monday, 20 July to reports of an assault on Upper Green East in Mitcham.

Officers attended but there was no trace of a victim.

Police were called a short time later to a south London hospital after a man, aged in his early 30s, self-presented with stab injuries.

He remains in a critical condition.

A large crime scene is in place.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.



A section 60 Order has been authorised for the whole of Merton borough until 7am on Tuesday, 21 July.