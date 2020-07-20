Massive blaze engulfs three beach huts in Bournemouth and spreads to heathland

Massive Bournemouth blaze engulfs three beach huts and races towards nearby hotel as sunbathers are evacuated from sands by emergency services.

The fire started after it spread from one of the burning beach huts before quickly engulfing the heathland and two other huts.

A cordon is in place for the safety of members of the public.

Police are assisting with the cordon and have advised people to avoid the area.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue services said that they had sent eight Fire Engines to tackle the blaze on the Westcliffe Promenade near to Bournemouth Pier.

Please avoid the area, and if you’re on the beach as you read this, please stay well clear and allow our crews to continue to work extremely hard to bring this fire under control