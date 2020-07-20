Officers are appealing for information following reports of a man approaching women in Folkestone and Hythe.

Kent Police was contacted on Sunday 19 July 2020 and it was reported that a man had recorded himself making inappropriate comments to girls and women.

One incident is reported to have taken place in New Road, Hythe but police officers want to speak to anyone who may have experienced any similar approaches elsewhere in the area.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been approached by the man or witnessed any such incident.

Anyone with any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 19-0895.