Officers have released images of two people who may have important information about a series of thefts in Tunbridge Wells.

There have been 15 reports of groceries stolen from the doorsteps of properties in the St James area between 27 June and 13 July 2020. The thefts are reported to have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

PC Ryan Hunt, who is investigating the thefts, said: ‘This is an ongoing issue which is having a real impact on the local community. Victims are frustrated and inconvenienced. These thefts place particular difficulties on those who rely on their deliveries, such as people who are shielding or limiting their social contact, the elderly and families with young children.

‘It also puts the local business provider at risk as customers may be discouraged from using their service.’

If you can help with this investigation please call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/109938/20.