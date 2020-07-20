Police searching for prison absconder James Hutton who was sentaced to assault on an emergency worker amongst other things

Police are searching for James Hutton, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison.

The 30-year-old is reported to have gone missing on Tuesday 14 July, where he was serving a sentence for burglary, assault on an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

He is described as 6’, of slight build, with short dark hair, clean shaven and has a scar on his face.

He is also believed to have taken clothes with him and is likely to have changed soon after leaving prison.

Hutton has links to Eastbourne and Mitcham in south London, and members of the public are urged to keep an eye out for him in these areas in particular.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.