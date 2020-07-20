Two bangladeshi teenagers stabbed by a group of Black boys on east London estate

Police have launched an investigation in East London this evening on the Clichy estate after two bangladeshi teenagers stabbed by a group of Black boys just after 3.30pm on Monday.

Police, paramedics and the London air ambulance medics were all called to the incident on Monday afternoon.

Piles of the two teenagers clothing can be seen on the ground near to the entrance of the flats of Wellesley Street with a large blood stain.

One shocked resident made claim that the gang of five charged at the two unarmed boys as they left the flats in the broad daylight attack.

The east London housing estate remains under Police lockdown.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :Police were called at 3.49pm to Wellesley Street Stepney E1 following reports of youths fighting.

Officers attended with LAS; two males found with stab injuries taken to hospital.

One assessed as not life-threatening; We await a condition update for the second victim. No arrests at this stage; an investigation ongoing.

Witnesses or those with information are asked to please call 101 ref CAD 4963