A CCTV image has been issued after a reported theft and an assault on a shop worker at a store in Maidstone.

At around 7pm on 7 July 2020 a man entered the Sainsbury’s Local store in Tonbridge Road. It is alleged he placed a number of meat items into a bag then assaulted a member of staff as he left the premises without paying.

Officers would like to identify the person pictured in the CCTV images, who they believe can assist with their enquiries.