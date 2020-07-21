A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ealing.

Police were called shortly after 18:00hrs on Monday, 20 July to reports of a disturbance outside a residential address on Elfwine Road, W7.

Officers attended and found a man, aged in his early 60s, with a serious head injury. The London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 21 July on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a west London police station.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident should call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 6284/20Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111..