CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a series of arsons in Tunbridge Wells which caused damage to parked cars.

Between 1.45am and 3.45am on Tuesday 16 June 2020 two vehicles sustained damage after fires were started in Sherwood Road and Kingswood Road. A short time later rubbish bins and street signs were set alight in Pembury Road, as well as in Nelson Road, Hawkenbury.

An appeal for information was initially issued by Kent Police on 26 June. Officers have now released CCTV images of a man who was outside a convenience store in Sherwood Road, at the same time as one of the fires.

Sergeant James Page said: ‘We believe this man may have important information, which can assist our enquiries. He was pictured in an area very close to where one of the fires took place and we would really like to speak to him. He was wearing a rucksack at the time and smoking a cigarette.’

Residents are also reminded to check any private CCTV systems and dash cam for footage which may help the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/101217/20. You can also call Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org