Detectives have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a racially motivated attack in Dagenham where the victim was seriously assaulted by a group men.

Police were called to Bragg Close, Dagenham, at 9.28pm on Sunday, 21 July 2019 to reports of a man who had been assaulted and slashed in the face.

The victim, a black man aged in his 30s, had parked his car in Bragg Close and walked to a nearby take-away to get some food. He returned to his vehicle and started to drive-off with his windows down when he noticed a dark coloured car with two young white men inside.

The men started to shout racial abuse at the victim. The victim confronted them before about 20 more white males turned-up on foot and surrounded the victim. They started to kick and punch him while he laid defenceless on the floor. One man slashed the victim in the face, with what officers suspect was a knife.

The victim managed to get up and run away, eventually alerting police by dialling 999. The suspects then set about damaging the victim’s car. One of the men got into the driver’s seat and drove the car into some shutters of a nearby premises, causing further damage. A laptop and tablet were also reported stolen from inside the vehicle.

The group in question were believed to have been drinking in the nearby Roundhouse pub, in Lodge Avenue.

One year on from the attack, after exhausting all other lines of enquiry, detectives have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to this racial assault.

He is described a white male, between 20 to 30 years old, of chubby build and approximately 5ft6ins to 5ft7ins in height.

Detective Constable Adelaide Halliday, the investigating officer from the East Area’s CID, said: “This was a violent, unprovoked, racially motivated attack on the victim, which has not only left him with a physical scar but emotional ones too.

“I would appeal for anyone who can identify or knows the man in the image to contact police as soon as possible. I would also ask for anyone that may have been drinking in the nearby Roundhouse pub that evening, Sunday, 21 July 2019, who are aware of this incident to contact police. If you would prefer not to speak to the police, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information about the man in the image or about the incident itself is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 8064/21JUL2019.