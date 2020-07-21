Failed drive by shooting attempt in Mitcham

A property remains under Police guard following a drive by shooting attempt on Monday evening on Victoria Road in the town of Mitcham.

Armed officers attended after a shot was fire threw the window of a property that was less than half a mile down the road from a stabbing attack that has left a man fighting for his life.

A Police cordon remains and officers remains

Officers have not confirmed if they are linking the two offences that happened with a mile of each other.

The Met Police have been approached for comment