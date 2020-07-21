Five men have been charged following the seizure of £5.1 million in cash at an address in Fulham.

The charges have been made as a result of a proactive operation by Specialist Crime officers.

On Wednesday, 15 July, Sergejs Auzins, 46 of Windward Road, Rochester, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/ transfer/remove criminal property.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 16 July and has been remanded to appear in custody at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 14 August.

Serwan Ahmadi, 34 of Pycroft Way, Edmonton and Ali Eshaghian, 39 of Wilkinson Close, Cricklewood, Brent, were arrested and charged on Tuesday, 14 July with conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/ transfer/remove criminal property.

Both men appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 July and were remanded to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 12 August.

Previously, Ruslan Shamsutdinov, 35 , of Selcroft House, Glenister Road, Hackney and Aleksands Krasijevs, 55 of Darenth Road, Welling, Kent, were arrested on Friday, 5 June and charged on Saturday, 6 June with conceal/disguise/convert/ transfer/remove criminal property