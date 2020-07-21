High Court bailiffs and police evict Mile End Road homeless squatters The 20-strong group was occupying two properties owned by Transport for London.

High Court enforcement officers and police arrived to evict a 20-strong squatting group from an address on just after 5.30am this morning.

They are went to Mile End Road, with an order to evict the squatters from the premises. Transport For London, who own the building, obtained a possession order to seize back the building.

The squatters who have been in the building since the COVID 19 Lockdown have resisted the order.

A notice pinned to the front door stated: “All persons in occupation of the property must vacate the land forthwith.”

The homeless occupiers understood the deadline to leave was after the 25th August but claimed the owners made a mistake in applying for a possession order instead of an interim possession order.

Despite a noise entrance by the bailiff using sledge hammers and battering rams the group peacefully left the premises this morning with about 18 people and two dog leaving.