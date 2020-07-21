Man arrested by Detectives investigating the murder of Peter Petrou in Kilburn

Detectives investigating the murder of Peter Petrou in Kilburn have made an arrest.

A 23-year-old man was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody at an east London police station.

Officers were called at 10.24pm on Thursday, 16 July, to reports of a man stabbed in Kilburn.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended. Peter, who was aged 37 and lived in the West Kilburn area, was taken to a central London hospital but was pronounced dead at 10.57pm.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8685/16Jul