Man mowed down in retaliation attack after double stabbing on Tower Hamlets Estate

At approximately 5pm on Monday, 20 July police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of a road traffic collision at Scott Street, E1.

Officers and LAS attended.

At the scene an 18-year-old male pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car and suffered serious injuries.



The injured male was taken by LAS to an east London hospital where his condition remains critical.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and is believed to have left in a separate vehicle.



It is not believed that anybody else has been injured at this time.



No arrests have been made.