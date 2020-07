Southall fire station is under armed Police guard after a man has taken up resident on a roof within the fire station yard.

ARV officers Police with riot shield and over 25 Police vehicle are lying the High Street in Southall.

The man is said to have taken up refused on the roof of a outbuilding with the fire station yard.

Specialist officers are trying to speak with the man. A police helicopter has also been called in.

The Met Police have been approached for comment