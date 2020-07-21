Two teenagers have been sentenced for a racially aggravated assault on a rabbi after a third party contacted police about the attack.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced at Stratford Youth Court on Tuesday, 21 July for racially aggravated common assault.

They both received a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order, an electronically monitored curfew from 1800hrs – 0600hrs for the next 30 days and a £21 victim surcharge to be paid by each. They were also ordered to take part in a ten day Diversity Awareness Programme.

On Friday, 29 November, a 54 year-old man was assaulted by the teenagers at approximately 9.45pm in Amhurst Park. They also subjected him to a barrage of anti-Semitic comments.

Officers were contacted on Saturday, 30 November by a third party individual. They reported that a man had told them he had been assaulted the previous evening in the same location.

Officers from Hackney immediately began an investigation and attempted to make contact with the victim. They soon identified he had left the country on a pre-planned trip.

Extensive inquiries enabled the investigative team to locate him on Tuesday, 3 December. He provided a full account of the incident and was supported by officers from the Met.

As a result of the incident, the victim suffered minor injuries.

Following a media appeal and the release of CCTV images of the teenagers, a member of public identified them both. They then presented themselves to an east London police station in the early hours of Tuesday, 17 December and were subsequently arrested.

Detective Constable Matthew Cooksey, from the Met’s Central East BCU, said: “Hate crime is not tolerated and we take such offences extremely seriously. This incident highlights the efforts we are willing to take to track down suspects. It is upsetting that the boys refused to take responsibility for their crimes by pleading not guilty. I hope the conviction has given some sort of closure to the victim.”

