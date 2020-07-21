UPDATED:First Picture of Man holding police to ransom at Southall Fire Station

This is the man who remains on the flat roof of a building in rear drill yard of Southall Fire station.

An armed standoff continues between a man and Police. Officers with riot shield can be seen along with specialist police negotiators talking with the man.

Armed police, ambulance crews and HART emergency vehicles scrambled to Southall Fire station on Uxbridge Road in the town just after 10pm on Monday evening.

The man is in the roof wearing just White boxer shorts shouting at the Police officers.

Contact has made by the man with police negotiators and they continue to try to get the man to give up.

Special HART teams are dressed with rope rescue equipment on and an aerial ladder has also been scrambled to the incident that is on going.

A Police helicopter was also scrambled to scene and remains for approx 40 minutes