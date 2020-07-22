A police officer was fortunate to escape serious injury after he was dragged 40 feet by a speeding car.

On Wednesday, 22 July the TSG officer was deployed to support officers in the Southgate area.

At around 9.45am s the officer approached a car in Southgate, N14 after he became suspicious of the occupants.

As he approached the two men in the vehicle, the car was driven at him.

The officer was dragged along by the car, the soles of his shoes being torn off in the struggle from which he was finally able to roll free.

The officer was shocked, but thankfully only suffered minor bruises and grazes.

He was treated for his injuries at a police station and has remained on duty.

Police are seeking the two occupants of the car on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm [GBH].

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 2032/22JUL.