Air ambulance called after collision between Van and motorbike

The collision happened on the A256 Sandwich bypass between the A257, Ash Road roundabout and the A258 for Deal.

The air ambulance doctors are treating the rider of the motorbike who has been seriously injured.

Officers from Kent Police and Paramedics are also at the incident that happened just after 11.30am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Officers were called to the A256 Sandwich bypass at 11.41am on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 following a report of a road traffic collision.

“One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries and the road is closed.