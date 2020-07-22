Bloodbath on the forecourt after knife attack at BP Abbeywood

Police closed the BP Garage and Harrow Manor Way in both directions in Abbeywood South East London following the late night attack the second knife incident within days on Tuesday night.

A man was attacked and stabbed following the attack the man staggered across to the night pay window of the BP petrol station were large blood stains can be seen.

Officers from Greenwich threw up a mass cordon and threw the area into Police lockdown. The man was treated by Paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

A shocked worker describe a fight breaking out and a man being stabbed he then came staggering over to window asking for me to call and ambulance.

He looked in a pretty bad way. The Police turned up and put up cordon and said that I would have to stay closed for the time being. There were a lot of Police and ambulance.

The Met Police have been approached for comment. The violent attack comes just hours after Two men and a boy were stabbed when a masked gang stormed the Abbeywood Arms pub The victims, aged 14, 18 and 19, were taken to hospital after violence broke out.