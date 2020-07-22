Detectives are investigating following a firearm discharge in south west London. Police were called at 7.36pm on Monday, 20 July to reports of a gunshots heard on Fairfield Close in Mitcham. Officers attended but all parties had left the scene prior to police arrival. It is believed shots were fired towards a group of males outside an address.

No one is believed to have sustained any injuries.

Damage was caused to a nearby property.

Local officers are continuing with enquiries into the shooting and reassurance patrols are being carried out in the area. At this early stage, no arrests have been made. If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7172/20Jul.