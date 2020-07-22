An area near to a railway embankment caught fire requiring four fire engines and twenty five length of hose.
It took fire crews sometime in running a fair amount of hose to tackle the blaze.
Firefighters were called at 7pm on Wednesday evening to Stanhope Road near to the Ebbsfleet international rail gateway.
The call came following reports of a large fire near to the railway line that was spotted by a passenger traveling on a train.
Network Rail Land Sheriffs security attended to assist in give firefighters access to tackle the blaze that requires 25 lengths of hose.