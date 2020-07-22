Fire rips through Dartford Heath destroying  hectare of heathland

A fire at a Dartford Heath in Kent has destroyed 1 hectares of heathland.

Crews spent more than 3 hours tackling the blaze at Dartford on upper Heath Lane, after being called on Wednesday.

The heath is a designated site of special scientific interest and home to several species of protected wildlife.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were brought under control by just before 7pm. No injuries were reported

Crews have revealed that they have been called to a number of blazes this week in the same area and the cause is under investigation