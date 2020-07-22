Firearm seized, human trafficking victims safeguarded and over £200,000 cash recovered.

On, Tuesday, 21 July, officers from the Met’s Safer Neighbourhoods team executed a warrant at an address in Barnet.

A search of the property resulted in the recovery of approximately £60,000 cash, 1kg of cannabis, numerous cannabis plants in early growth, and a suspected firearm.

Officers also found two possible victims of human trafficking inside the address who have been taken to a safe location.

Five suspects – four men and one woman aged in their mid-20s and 30s – were arrested on suspicion of burglary, cultivation of cannabis, possession of a firearm and trafficking within the UK.

A further address was also searched in Barnet where another man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) offences. At his address, approximately £100,000 was seized.

Further financial work was carried out which led to a further £69,000 being seized in evidence.

One man has been released under investigation. The other five suspects have been bailed.

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier, said: “Whilst I am pleased that we recovered a suspected firearm, a vast quantity of cash, and drugs – the main success of this operation is that we have been able to recover and safeguard two vulnerable people who we believe are victims of human trafficking and have now been entered into the National Referral Mechanism.

“We actively seek to prosecute anyone who thinks they can traffic another human being as if they were a commodity.”