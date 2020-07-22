Four men have been charged with drugs offences following early morning raids The warrants were the culmination of a four-month investigation targeting drug supply and associated violent crime in Lewisham, and took place on Tuesday, 21 July at residential addresses across south London and Kent.

Andre Clarke, 29 of Beckenham Road, Bromley, BR3 was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Damario Nembhard, 24 of Firhill Road, Bellingham, SE6, was charged with possession of class B drugs (cannabis).

John Nicholson, 36 of Limes Grove, SE13 was charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Joel Johnson, 28 of Barlow Street, Southwark, SE17 was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin and crack cocaine).

All those charged will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 July.

A 22-year-old man was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 36-year-old man was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of criminal property.