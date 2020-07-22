Littlehampton serial car thief who was arrested at the wheel of a stolen vehicle has been jailed

A serial car thief who was arrested at the wheel of a stolen vehicle has been jailed.

Cobaine Holden travelled from West Sussex to steal three cars from several different Gillingham homes in April 2020.

His offending was brought to an abrupt stop after officers tracked a stolen vehicle he was driving and pursued him at high speed across north Kent and into south London.

The 23-year-old, of Timberleys, Littlehampton, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to three counts of burglary, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, two attempted burglaries, aggravated vehicle taking and possessing a knife in a public place.

On Monday 20 July 2020 he was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment.

Holden was arrested on 23 April, within an hour of him and an accomplice stealing two cars from a home in Hawthorne Avenue, Twydall.

Kent Police officers were able to remotely track both vehicles before they attempted to stop them in London Road, Greenhithe.

Holden accelerated away at around 90mph – 50 mph over the speed limit.

He was pursued by Kent Police officers before the National Police Air Service and the Metropolitan Police assisted with a search.

He was detained in Eltham, around 15 minutes later after he reversed into a streetlight while attempting to evade pursuing officers.

A teenage boy was also arrested following the pursuit of the second car and has been charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

He has admitted these offences and will be sentenced on a later date.

Following Holden’s arrest, officers were able to link him to other burglaries in Gillingham, which took place on 12 April.

Holden was caught on camera targeting several properties during the early hours. He first attempted to be break into a home in The Chase before stealing a coat from the porch of a property in South Avenue.

Holden was identified on CCTV and seen carrying a kitchen knife. He was with an accomplice, who currently remains outstanding.

Later that same morning they also stole two parked cars after burgling a further address in South Avenue.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Sears, from Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘Holden has proven himself to be a prolific offender who is prepared to break into people’s home while they sleep. He has caused significant distress to each of the victims and has further demonstrated his bad character by choosing to endanger himself, pursuing officers and other road users when he was caught in a stolen car.

‘The fact he was seen carrying a knife during some of his offending only aggravates the case against him. I have no doubt he would have continued to offend and I am pleased he has now been deprived of an opportunity to target more innocent members of the public.’